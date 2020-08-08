Private sector should think about marginalised section, says Gadkari

The should think more about the marginalised sections while talking about growth, Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), said on Saturday.

" should think more about tribals, villagers, farmers and other marginalised sections while talking about growth," Gadkari said addressing the India @75 Summit: Mission 2020 event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Gadkari, addressing the event through video conferencing, said the eradication of poverty and employment generation are big challenges in front of the government.

The minister underlined that MSME sector has created approximately 11 crore jobs across the country. However, the problems remain in the listing of the MSMEs, he said.

Gadkari said the country should aim to shift the population from big cities to newer smart cities and smart villages by creating livelihood opportunities there.

"Fishing industry has immense capacity to grow from one lakh crore to six lakh crore immediately," he said.

"India has talented young manpower, logistics are being improved, ports' efficiency has doubled and in such a situation one should find out what are the strength and weakness India have," Gadkari said while talking about self-reliance.

The summit organised by CII emphasised on "reinventing technology in India" by combining the best of local and global talent, innovation and capital.

