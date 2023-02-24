Railways to get colourful, disable-friendly signages across 1,275 stations

The Railways has decided to replicate the colourful and disable- friendly signages introduced at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station in in more than 1200 railway stations notified to be modernised under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, sources have said.

They said this is a first-of-its-kind effort not only to re-invent them, but also to bring uniformity in its designs.

The Central Railway installed new indicative board and signage facilities at CSMT to give an international look and feel to the iconic World Heritage Site station.

These signages which are in varied colour schemes and big fonts can be seen from a distance.

The station also has Braille signages at various points to help visually impaired persons find out information and location of various facilities. They can also be seen at major entry points of foot over bridge railing and important offices, waiting rooms and water dispensers.

A total of 1,275 railway stations, including border areas, have been identified for development under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme. Most international airports as well as train stations have signages in different colours indicating floors and major offices in the buildings. Each colour would stand for a definite aspect.

As of now, there is no uniformity in font in signages across while they colour scheme is usually yellow-black, blue-red-white. Each zone or division gets these done through separate tenders.

"Uniform signages are to be provided at all stations covered under the Amrit Bharat Scheme on the pattern of signage at CSMT station," a senior official said.

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme envisages development of stations on a continuous basis with a long term vision.

The scheme aims at preparation of master Plans of the Railway stations and implementation of the Master Plan in phases to enhance the facilities.

Attempts shall be made to club different grades/types of waiting halls and provide good cafeteria/retail facilities as far as possible



High level platforms (760-840 mm) shall be provided at all categories of stations. Station approaches shall be improved to ensure smooth access by widening of roads, removal of unwanted structures, properly designed signages, dedicated pedestrian pathways, well planned parking areas, improved lighting etc.

Amenities for Divyangjan at stations shall be as per guidelines issued by Railway Board, from time to time.

