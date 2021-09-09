RBI has serious and major concerns on cryptocurrencies: Governor Das

-
ALSO READ
Bitcoin crashes as El Salvador rollout falters: Check details here
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
Bitcoin brings hopes, doubts for Salvadorans in US sending money home
Hottest cryptocurrencies are alternatives to Bitcoin and Ether
-
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said the central bank continues to have "serious and major" concerns about the cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and has conveyed them to the government.
It is for the government to take a call on what to do in the matter, Das said, adding that he would like to have credible explanations and answers on the value such instruments can get to the Indian economy.
Private cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, which are unregulated, mined through a complex process and have highly volatile prices, are under the regulatory gaze in India despite their proliferation as an asset class. Calls have been made to treat it as a foreign asset, and the government is to decide whether to allow them fully or not.
El Salvador is the first country to recognize Bitcoin earlier this week and has been reportedly experiencing a civil unrest after the value of the currency corrected by 20 per cent in a single day, which was the first since the instrument was recognized in the central American country.
"We have conveyed our serious and major concerns about cryptocurrencies to the government from a point of view of financial stability. The government will take a decision, Das said, speaking at an event organized by The Indian Express and Financial Times.
"I think we need more credible answers as to whether going forward, the whole private cryptocurrencies, what contribution it will make to the Indian economy going forward. I think we need to be convinced with more credible explanations and answers, he added.
The RBI had initially banned domestic lenders from facilitating investors' trade in such assets, which had to be allowed after the Supreme Court struck down the RBI order. As per reports, some banks have restarted their function.
Earlier in March this year, Das had said that he has reasons to believe that the government is in agreement with the major concerns flagged by the RBI.
India has also started working on its own digital rupee, as has been the case with many other economies, and intends to start trials on the same later this year. Unlike the private cryptocurrencies which are called opaque by critics, the central bank digital currency will be like a currency note which will be regulated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU