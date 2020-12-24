RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in October, buys $15.64 bn

-
ALSO READ
Rupee rises 15 paise to 73.09 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee rises 16 paise to 73.77 against US dollar as RBI keeps rate unchanged
Rupee settles flat at 74.94 against US dollar after RBI keeps rates on hold
Handling the dollar rush
RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in July, buys $15.973 billion
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained a net purchaser of the US currency in October as it bought USD 15.64 billion from the spot market, data showed.
During the month, RBI did not sell any US currency in the market, according to the monthly bulletin released by the RBI for December.
In October 2019, RBI had net bought USD 7.102 billion. It had purchased USD 7.302 billion and sold USD 200 million in the spot market in the month.
In FY20, the central bank had net purchased USD 45.097 billion. It had bought USD 72.205 billion and sold USD 27.108 billion in the spot market.
In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of October was USD 13.556 billion, compared to net purchase of USD 13.8811 billion in September, the data showed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU