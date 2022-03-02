Rupee down 44 paise, closes at 75.77 against USD amid geopolitical tensions

-
ALSO READ
Rupee pares initial losses, surges 29 paise to close at 75.31 against USD
Rupee slumps for 5th day in a row, closes at 75.58 against US dollar
Rupee gains 39 paise to 74.67 against US dollar amid Ukraine dialogue
Rupee rallies 25 paise to 74.59 against US dollar amid sanctions on Russia
Indian bond yields rise, rupee falls as Ukraine tensions escalate
-
The rupee depreciated by 44 paise to close at 75.77 (provisional) against the US currency on Wednesday as riskier assets took a hit amid deepening geopolitical tensions.
Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows, a lacklustre trend in domestic equities and elevated crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 75.78 against the American dollar but later dropped to a low of 75.86.
The local unit finally finished at 75.77, down 44 paise from its previous close. On Monday, the rupee had settled at 75.33 against the US dollar.
The forex market was closed on Tuesday on account of Mahashivratri.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.20 per cent higher at 97.60.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures surged 5.71 per cent to USD 110.96 per barrel.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex ended 778.38 points or 1.38 per cent lower at 55,468.90, while the broader NSE Nifty shed 187.95 points or 1.12 per cent at 16,605.95.
Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,948.47 crore, as per stock exchange data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU