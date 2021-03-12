Saudi cuts April crude for some Asian refiners, maintains India supply

-
ALSO READ
Saudi Aramco cuts February crude supply to some Asian refiners, sources say
Oil refiners on the margin amid rising crude prices, muted demand
Saudi Aramco raises January crude oil price for Asia, document shows
Oil near 10-month high after Saudi Arabia's unilateral supply cut
OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts in October seen at 101%
-
By Nidhi Verma and Shu Zhang
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has cut the supply of April-loading crude to at least four north Asian buyers by up to 15%, while meeting the normal monthly requirements of Indian refiners, refinery sources told Reuters on Friday.
Saudi Arabia's reduction in supplies come as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, decided earlier this month to extend most of its supply cuts into April.
Saudi Arabia has pledged to continue with an extra 1 million barrels per day voluntary output cut for a third month in April.
Chinese refiners received a small cut in their Saudi supply, while the reduction in volumes for Japanese buyers was between 10% and 15%, the sources said.
Saudi Aramco is also commissioning its 400,000-bpd Jizan refinery in the south west of the country which may have reduced its exports, one of the sources said.
For India, Saudi Aramco has rejected Indian refiners' requests for extra supplies in April, but will keep average monthly supplies to the country unchanged, three Indian refining sources said.
Saudi Aramco declined to comment.
India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, had repeatedly called on major oil producers to ease supply curbs and had pointed to Saudi Arabia's voluntary cuts for contributing to a spike in global oil prices.
Saudi Aramco did not cut supplies for some Asian buyers in March, but reduced volumes by up to a quarter in February.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi, Shu Zhang and Florence Tan in Singapore; Additional Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar in London; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Jane Merriman)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU