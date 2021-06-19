Tamil Nadu ranks 2nd after AP in new job creation under IBPS scheme

-
ALSO READ
Firstsource Solutions gains 5% on acquisition of PatientMatters
Outsourcing service provider BLS to help Amazon expand India footprint
Value propositions
South Korea to set global standards for electric vehicles wireless charging
FDI equity inflow up 21% to $35.3 billion in April-Oct, says DPIIT
-
The India Business Process Outsourcing Promotion Scheme (IBPS) launched by the Centre has facilitated expansion of several IT and BPO companies in tier-II and III cities across the country and Tamil Nadu has become the second State in new job generation, the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) said on Saturday.
Under the IBPS Scheme, Andhra Pradesh is the highest in employment generation by creating 12,234 new jobs followed by Tamil Nadu at 9,401 while remaining was spread across Punjab, Odisha, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Bihar, an official press release said.
STPI, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, is the executing agency for India BPO Promotion Scheme.
"In recent years, IBPS has generated direct employment for more than 40,000 people residing in tier-II and III cities, out of which about 38 per cent are women. The units have reported more than 3,000 additional employment generation in the last year," the release said.
"The BPO Promotion Schemes have received an overwhelming response from the BPO industry. Currently, 252 BPO/ITeS units are operational on 47,043 seats under the scheme," said STPI, director general, Omkar Rai.
Noting that the Indian BPO and ITES sector grew and was centered around a few metropolitan cities, Rai said it forced many youth from other locations to migrate to metro cities for jobs.
"The scheme has helped thousands of local youths get employment at their native places and also helped in attracting investments in the regions. It has led to the establishment of BPOs in cities untouched by BPO/ITES sectors such as Baitalpur, Mayiladuthurai, Bhimavaram, Majuli," he said.
On the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, he said the Centre introduced new simplified other service provider (OSP) guidelines which was aimed for the BPO and ITES to reduce the compliance burden and facilitate 'work from home' culture.
The new guidelines provided the much-needed impetus to the BPO sector and are helping the industry sail through the pandemic.
Several timely relaxations were introduced to sustain the operations of BPO companies during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU