Quality education for children is our topmost priority: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Chief Minister on Monday said is the topmost priority of his government, as he asserted that if children will get quality education, they will reach great heights in their career.

He said this while taking part in the Maharishi Valmiki Prakatotsav programme organised in Aliganj and Palika Kunj of his constituency, according to an official statement.

"Maharishi Valmiki and Babasaheb Ambedkar gave utmost importance to quality of children. is our topmost priority in Delhi; if children will get quality education, they will reach great heights in their career, their families will prosper and the country will progress. If children remain uneducated, their family lags behind and remains poor," Kejriwal said.

He urged people to pay utmost attention to the education of children.

"If they become well-educated, they will support their parents and take care of them in old age. In Delhi, education and healthcare is our top priority. This is my assembly constituency. If you are facing any issue in providing quality education to your children, you can let me know. No other wealth will be of any use, only children and their education will help you," the chief minister said.

Kejriwal also said, "I offer my heartfelt greetings to the entire community on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki's Prakatotsav".

"May he shower his blessings on you and your families be happy and healthy. I would also like to extend my greetings to everyone during this festive season.

"We just saw Dussehra and Navratri pass by and now Diwali and Chhath Puja are around the corner. Please celebrate all these festivals with full pomp and joy," he added.

