Rajasthan govt asks schools to cut fee by 30-40% as classes continue online

Bringing cheer to the parents amid Corona pandemic, the government has directed the CBSE affiliated private schools to slash the tuition fees by 30 per cent for class 9 to 12, while the schools affiliated with the state board have to reduce their fees by 40 per cent for the same classes.

As the CBSE reduced the school syllabus from Class 9 to 12 by 30 per cent, therefore their school tuition fees should be reduced by 30 per cent. At the same time, the Board has reduced the syllabus by 40 per cent, so they should reduce the fee by 40 per cent, said the order.

The Department issued this order on Wednesday.

The department has also submitted a report with SOP guidelines to the Chief Minister's Office requesting suggestions on reopening of schools from November 2.

Meanwhile, no similar decision has been taken for the students from class I to 8 and they are not being called to schools as of now. Therefore, no decision has yet been taken on the same. The decision on their school fees will be taken after the opening of the schools.

As the schools were closed for the last eight months, a committee was formed by the state government to decide on the fees issue as parents have been running a campaign demanding 'No School, No fee'.

Meanwhile, the Progressive Association School of Rajasthan, which filed a plea against the High Court's decision ordering 30 per cent deduction in school tuition fee, said, "This decision is not right, it is discriminatory. If it is implemented, we will go against it to the Supreme Court. How will the schools be able to pay salaries to teachers and staff if fees are slashed by 30 and 40 per cent?"

