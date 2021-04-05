3 held for attacking truck carrying reserve EVMs in Assam 2nd phase of poll

-
ALSO READ
Assam Assembly polls: Covid-19 safety protocols followed at polling booths
Assam Assembly polls: 2,813 model code of conduct violation cases reported
Polling begins for 39 seats in second phase of Assam Assembly elections
Assam Assembly elections: 171 votes cast in booth that has 90 voters
Assam Assembly polls: 309 candidates file nominations for phase 3
-
Three persons have been
arrested for allegedly attacking a truck carrying reserve EVMs in Cachar district of Assam during the second phase of polling, a police officer said on Monday.
The police have identified more than 20 people for their alleged involvement in the incident which occurred at Jhapirbond near the National Automotive Testing and R&D Infrastructure Project (NATRiP) centre in the district, he said.
"All the arrested persons were produced before the court and were sent to judicial custody," the officer added.
Cachar District Magistrate Keerthi Jalli has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident by Additional District Magistrate Ruth Lienthang.
On the night of April 1 after the end of the second phase of polling, a truck was taking reserve EVMs from Lakhipur constituency to the NATRiP centre, where the strong room has been set up.
The truck was stuck on the road in a traffic jam near the centre and it was spotted by a mob which ransacked the truck and also overturned it.
However, the attackers did not take the EVMs and security personnel reached the spot immediately, officials said.
The reason behind the attack was not yet clear.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU