Uttar Pradesh phase 4 polling: 49.89% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm

-
ALSO READ
IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: India loses top 3 batsmen; 54-3 at Lunch
UP Assembly Elections: Fourth phase of polling crucial for BJP, Congress
IND vs ENG 4th Test playing 11: Umesh, Shardul replace Ishant, Shami
UP polls 2022 phase 2 LIVE: Early Holi on March 10 with BJP win, says Modi
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
-
Uttar Pradesh has recorded 49.89 per cent voting till 3 p.m. for the phase IV of the assembly polls, the data released by the Election Commission on Wednesday said.
The Commission said the 49.89 per cent voter turnout figure was an approximate trend as data from some polling stations takes time to reach.
Banda registered 50.07 per cent, Fatehpur 52.51 per cent, Hardoi 46.44 per cent, Kheri 52.98 per cent, Lucknow 47.83 per cent, Pilibhit 54.81 per cent, Rae Bareli 50.83 per cent, Sitapur 50.26 per cent while Unnao registered 47.31 per cent by 3 p.m.
Voters in the phase IV of polling for Uttar Pradesh Assembly are voting to select MLAs from 59 seats across nine districts from amongst 624 candidates. There are a total of 2.13 crore voters, of which 1.14 crore are male, 99.3 lakh are female and 966 are transgender voters.
There are 24,643 polling booths and 13,817 polling stations with a maximum 1,250 voters per booth, the Election Commission said.
--IANS
niv/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU