Assembly polls result: Early trends show AIADMK and DMK in close race in TN

It is going to be a close contest between the ruling alliance and the opposition alliance in the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, going by the early trends announced by the Election Commission of India on Sunday.

According to the Election Commission, the ruling is leading in 35 constituencies while its allies BJP is leading in 3 and PMK in 5 seats.

On the other hand, the is leading in 38 seats and its two left allies and VCK are leading in one seat each, while Congress is leading in 3 constituencies.

The initial trends seem to be contrary to the various opinion surveys and exit polls that said would sweep the elections in the state.

Meanwhile, MNM party founder and actor Kamal Haasan is leading in Coimbatore (South) constituency.

--IANS

vj/skp/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)