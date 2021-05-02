Assembly polls result: Early trends show AIADMK and DMK in close race in TN

-
It is going to be a close contest between the ruling AIADMK alliance and the opposition DMK alliance in the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, going by the early trends announced by the Election Commission of India on Sunday.
According to the Election Commission, the ruling AIADMK is leading in 35 constituencies while its allies BJP is leading in 3 and PMK in 5 seats.
On the other hand, the DMK is leading in 38 seats and its two left allies and VCK are leading in one seat each, while Congress is leading in 3 constituencies.
The initial trends seem to be contrary to the various opinion surveys and exit polls that said DMK would sweep the elections in the state.
Meanwhile, MNM party founder and actor Kamal Haasan is leading in Coimbatore (South) constituency.
