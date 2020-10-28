Bihar elections: PM Modi calls Tejashwi Yadav the 'yuvraj' of 'jungle raj'

-
ALSO READ
Raghuvansh's death has left deep political void in Bihar, nation: PM Modi
PM invites Canadian biz to invest in education, agri, manufacturing sectors
PM Modi praises Nitish Kumar for 'sushasan', takes a dig at Lalu Prasad
Modi inaugurates projects to enhance income of dairy farmers, fisheries
We need to strengthen the poor to end poverty, says PM Narendra Modi
-
Prime Minister
Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a stinging attack on the opposition RJD in Bihar and its chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, asking voters to beware of the "yuvraaj" (crown prince) of "jungle raj", and alleged the party had the "copyright over kidnappings".
Addressing his second rally of the day in the poll- bound state, Modi cautioned the people that a return of the "jungle raj" will bring a double whammy for the state in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic'
He asked the voters to view the assembly elections as "an opportunity to re-elect those who pulled Bihar out of darkness".
"Can anything be expected from the yuvraaj of jungle raj? He ought to be evaluated on the basis of a track record about which the people know much better than I do," said Modi, without mentioning by name the RJD or Yadav, the younger son and heir apparent of party president Lalu Prasad.
In an apparent reference to Yadav's alluring promise of 10 lakh permanent government jobs if his party was voted to power, the prime minister said, "Forget about jobs in the public sector. Even private companies giving jobs will flee."
"Companies will shut down their offices and run away. Extortion calls will be made by those patronised by the party which has a copyright over kidnappings," he said, apparently referring to the 15 years of the RJD rule when the party in power often faced accusations of being in cahoots with criminal gangs.
"The elections are an opportunity to re-elect those who pulled Bihar out of darkness. The Centre has many plans for Bihar which will bring more peace and prosperity with Nitish Kumar at the helm in the state," the prime minister said.
He cautioned people against those who were responsible for kushasan (bad governance) in Bihar. "They are waiting for an opportunity to make a comeback. If jungle raj returns amid the COVID 19 pandemic, it will be a double whammy for the state."
"It is a party which patronised criminals and ensured the riches of one family grew," he remarked, making a veiled reference to the corruption scandals involving Prasad and his family members.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor