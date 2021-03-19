BJP to release manifesto for Puducherry Assembly elections on March 24

BJP will release its election manifesto for Assembly elections on March 24.

BJP chief V Saminathan said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will release the manifesto on March 24.

"50,000 people have been asked for their views. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will release the BJP's election manifesto for the Assembly elections on March 24," he said.

He also said that the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are coming back to Pondicherry for the election campaign.

The BJP released a list of nine candidates for the Puducherry assembly elections on Tuesday.

Among the key candidates, V Saminathan will contest from Lawspet assembly seat, A Namassivayam from Mannadipet, A John Kumar from Kamarajnagar and PML Kalyanasundaram from Kalapet assembly seat. Polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6.

Of the 30 assembly seats, five are reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidates. As many as 10,02,589 electors will choose the candidates for the 15 legislative Assembly of Puducherry.

The Congress-led government in the union territory fell before completing its five-year term under Chief Minister V Narayansamy.

Narayanasamy had resigned on February 22 ahead of a floor test in the 33-member House (including three nominated) following the resignations of five Congress and one Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislators. On February 23, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of Narayanasamy and his council of ministers.

In the 2016 assembly polls, Congress had won 15 seats, All India NR Congress eight seats, AIADMK got four seats, DMK walked away with two MLAs. BJP could not win any seats.

