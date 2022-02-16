Congress should stop daydreaming about forming govt in Goa: BJP

After exuded confidence in winning Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday said that should stop daydreaming about forming government in the coastal state.

The is the incumbent government in the state.

" should stop daydreaming. Their greed for power is visible through their statements. As I said before, the huge turnout shows people have voted for Our win and Congress' defeat will be clear on March 10," State President Sadanand Shet Tanawde said in a statement.

Notably, reported a high voter turnout in Assembly elections held on Monday after which All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Goa, Dinesh Gundu Rao said that there is a huge anti-incumbency wave and Congress will form the government with a full majority.

achieved a voter turnout of 78.94 per cent in polling for the 40 assembly seats.

The statement by BJP State President comes following claims by Opposition Leader Digambar Kamat and President of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar that BJP will be reduced to a single digit.

"Congress leaders are nervous about losing the 2022 Polls after a huge turnout yesterday. A massive response to voting is indicative that BJP will once again form the government in Goa," Tanawde said.

Exuding confidence in BJP's victory, he said, "Of course, Congress has the right to dream of its victory but they should not speak utter nonsense that BJP will get single digit. We are sure to sweep to victory and form the government for the third consecutive time. We have full faith in our people. We know our electorates have voted for development that only the BJP can execute. We have turned this into a reality over the last 10 years."

Calling Congress a "self-centered party", the BJP state president said, "They should not forget how it made Goa suffer under its rule. All through their election campaign this time they have only tried to mislead and hoodwink everyone, although we are sure people have smartly handled it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)