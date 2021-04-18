Covid surge: Rahul announces cancellation of poll rallies in West Bengal

-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday cancelled all his public rallies in poll-bound West Bengal following a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.
He also advisedall other politicians to think about the consequences of holding large public rallies.
"In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal.I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances," he said on Twitter.
The Congress has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for holding political rallies amid the rise in coronavirus cases in the country.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has accused the prime minister of shocking callousness for holding big political rallies in poll-bound Bengal amid the rise in COVID-19 cases.
He said the prime minister should be at his job, sitting at his desk and coordinating with chief ministers in handling the COVID pandemic.
Prime Minister Modi has been addressing public rallies in West Bengal for the eight-phase assembly elections in the state.
India has been witnessing a massive surge in coronavirus cases.
A record single-day rise of 2,61,500 coronavirus infections has taken the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,47,88,109, while active cases surpassed the 18-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
