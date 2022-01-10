Kamal Nath hails Priyanka, says UP poll results will be surprising

-
ALSO READ
Is Priyanka proving to be a trouble shooter after Ahmed Patel?
Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka reiterates demand for resignation of MoS Teni
Harish Rawat meets Sonia Gandhi, asked to settle Punjab issue
Priyanka Gandhi holds meet with UP Cong leaders, to visit Lucknow this week
Insta accounts of Priyanka Gandhi children not compromised: Govt sources
-
The results of the Uttar Pradesh polls will be very surprising due to the anger of the people there towards the BJP government as well as the stellar campaign efforts of his party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath said on Monday.
Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases between February 10 and March 7, with results being declared on March 10.
"The 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign launched by Priyanka Gandhi has filled the people of every religion and caste with new vigour. The poll results of Uttar Pradesh will be a surprising one, Nath told a press conference at his residence here.
"I have visited UP recently and was associated with the state right from my Youth Congress days. The people are angry with the ruling party. The efforts of Priyanka Gandhi will bring a lot of change. The polls results in UP will be surprising not just for the Congress but the entire state," he added.
In an apparent swipe at the BJP, Nath said polls cannot be won by advertisements as 95 per cent voters are connected to social media and are well-informed.
The UP Congress model of giving 40 per cent tickets to women will be discussed with the local leadership. he said when asked if it would be replicated in the 2023 Assembly polls in MP.
"I am always in favour of encouraging women in politics and other fields," he said.
Queried on the COVID-19 situation in the state, Nath reiterated his stand that 2.5 lakh people had died of the infection, claiming that his figures were tabulated from cremation grounds etc and not from the party.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU