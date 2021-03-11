Kerala Assembly polls: Congress alleges MCC violation by CM Vijayan

-
Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala has complained to the state Chief Electoral Officer alleging that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during a press conference held after the announcement of the Assembly polls.
In the complaint to CEO Teeka Ram Meena, the Congress leader alleged that Vijayan announced the new programs and policies on March 4 and 6 at a press conference.
"The accepted practice is that after the election is announced, only the Chief Secretary or the Public Relations Department should talk about a new policy or program of the government. The Chief Minister has violated this," said Chennithala.
He has sought Meena's intervention in the matter and asked him to direct that the government's announcements should be made only through the Chief Secretary.
The election for the 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
