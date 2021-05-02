Kerala: Early trends show Metroman Sreedharan leading with 2,000 votes

-
ALSO READ
Kerala polls: 'Metroman' casts his vote, says BJP will have impressive show
Kerala elections: Win or lose, I will work for Palakkad, says Sreedharan
Election results LIVE: Close fight in WB, DMK leads in TN, LDF in Kerala
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan to lead BJP in Kerala polls, is party's CM face
Kerala Assembly polls: Metro Man in fray, all eyes on Palakkad constituency
-
Counting of votes began at 8 a.m. on Sunday in Kerala and in the initial rounds Metroman E.Sreedharan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in the Palakkad Assembly constituency with over 2,000 votes.
Sreedharan was able to bag a sizeable number of postal votes and was able to maintain a lead when the EVMs were opened.
Reports coming from Palakkad indicate that Sreedharan was able to garner votes from two wards where Congress won in the December local body polls.
Sreedharan on expected grounds got more votes than two of the other candidates from the traditional rivals.
Incidentally, the exit polls had predicted a very close fight between the Congress candidate Shafi Parambil and Sreedharan and the Left's candidate placed at third position.
In the 2016 Assembly polls, when Parambil won, the then BJP candidate had finished second.
--IANS
sg/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU