Mamata didn't mention about pending criminal cases in poll papers: BJP

The on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging that Chief Minister did not make a mention about pending criminal cases in her nomination papers for the Bhabanipur by-poll.

Sajal Ghosh, the chief election agent of the saffron party's candidate for the constituency, Priyanka Tibrewal, wrote to the EC, raising objections to Banerjee's declaration.

"I beg to object to the nomination/declaration filed by on the ground that the candidate has failed to disclose particulars of the pending criminal proceedings against her," he said.

Ghosh, in his letter, also made a note of the number of cases filed at different police stations in Assam against Banerjee.

