'Outside' BJP leaders campaigning responsible for Covid surge: Mamata

-
ALSO READ
Assembly Elections LIVE: 77% voting in West Bengal; 71% in Tamil Nadu
Bengal Polls LIVE: CRPF opened fire to save lives of voters, says EC
Several Durga Puja committees put up barricades 10-metre from pandal
West Bengal polls: Mamata files nomination from Nandigram assembly seat
Mamata urges residents of old age home to stay indoors during Durga Puja
-
West Bengal Chief Minister
Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said BJP leaders "from Delhi" who are bringing "outsiders" for campaigning, without COVID-19 tests, are responsible for the spike in coronavirus cases in the state.
The Trinamool Congress supremo also blamed the Election Commission (EC) for curtailing her campaigning time, for the ongoing assembly polls, by five days while turning a blind eye to her plea to club the last three phases of the polls in the wake of the surge in coronavirus cases.
"Leaders from Delhi are bringing in outsiders infected with the virus during campaigning without bothering to conduct COVID-19 tests.
"I am not saying being infected with the virus is a crime. But the reckless act of the BJP has triggered the sudden rise in the number of coronavirus cases in recent times," the chief minister said.
Claiming that a BJP candidate in Howrah district went on campaigning despite being infected by the virus, Banerjee asked "Why couldn't he sit at home and desist from campaigning?"
"Our party never takes such a risk," she added.
Alleging that the EC is showing an "unfavourable attitude" towards her, the chief minister said "Earlier they had taken away an entire day of my campaigning. Now in the last three phases, it has curtailed campaign time by 4 days. As a result, I will not be able to address 20 meetings in south Bengal districts."
Cautioning people against allowing "outsiders to occupy Bengal," the TMC supremo said, "This election is for saving the honour of the womenfolk of Bengal and safeguarding the integrity of the state."
Reminding the electorate that she did not allow the National Population Register (NPR) exercise in Bengal, she said "Remember your vote is important to prevent them (BJP) from coming to power, to prevent them from introducing NPR, National Register of Citizens (NRC), and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)."
"When people protest against misdeeds and oppression, the BJP instigates firing and kills people. BJP only knows to loot, instigate riots and kill people," Banerjee alleged.
Wishing people on the occasion of the approaching Annapurna Puja, Basanti Puja, Ramnavami, and Ramadan, she chanted 'Chandi shlokas' and then wished members of the Muslim community.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU