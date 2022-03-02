PM Modi expected to campaign for BJP candidates in Varanasi on March 4, 5

Prime Minister is likely to be in on March 4 and 5, the last two days of campaigning for the Assembly elections.

The BJP's city president Vidyasagar Rai on Wednesday said on day one Modi will hold a roadshow in the city area and the next day he will address a public meeting in Khajuri village in Rajatalab.

Polling for the last phase of the Assembly election will be held on March 7 and the results will be declared three days later.

Rai said according to the programme, the roadshow of the prime minister will cover the Assembly segments of Cantonment, Varanasi North and Varanasi South.

Modi will begin his roadshow by garlanding the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Maldiha crossing. He will also visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offer prayers, he said.

On the second day of his stay in Varanasi, Modi will address a public meeting in Khajuri village in Rajatalab, Rai added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)