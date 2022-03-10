Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu defeated from Amritsar East seat

-
-
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was defeated from Amritsar East seat on Thursday, according to the Election Commission.
AAP candidate and political greenhorn Jeevanjyot Kaur defeated Sidhu by a margin of 6,750 votes.
SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia who also contested from the seat came third.
Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.
