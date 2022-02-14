Punjab polls: Security tightens ahead of PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar

-
In a bid to ensure that there's no repeat of the security breach, the police personnel are carrying out intense drills in Punjab's Jalandhar as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public rally here today ahead of Assembly elections in Punjab on February 20.
Prime Minister's Ferozepur rally earlier had to be cancelled after a major security breach with his convoy stuck on a flyover after the agitating farmers had blocked the road. The BJP is raising the issue of the security breach of Prime Minister in the ongoing electioneering in the state.
On January 5, Prime Minister's convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes.
Assembly polls for electing 117 assembly seats in Punjab will be held on February 20. In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats, ousting the SAD-BJP government, which had been in power for 10 years.
