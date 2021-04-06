Term of Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala govt will end on May 2: A K Antony

-
Senior Congress leader
A K Antony on Tuesday said the term of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government will end on May 2 when the election results will beannounced.
Speaking to reporters here, he said those who dreamt of retaining power in the state will be shocked to see the outcome of today's poll.
Antony cautioned the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) workers, saying the ruling CPI(M) will dare to do anything to remain in power.
He said with the "strength" the Congress receives from the election results in Kerala, the party will resurrect itself and fight the "anti-people policies of the Narendra Modi government."
"Those who dreamt of continuing in power will be shocked to see the results this time.The term of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government will come to an end on May 2. This is now just a caretaker government.Their days are numbered. Their traditional strongholds are going to be destroyed," Antony claimed.
He said the people of the state were worried about handing over a second chance for Pinarayi Vijayan.
"The ruling government and the party will do anything to remain in power. In the coming days, the UDF workers should remain cautious," he said.
He claimed the "beginning of the end of Narendra Modi-government" will begin from Kerala and with the "massive mandate", the Congress party will fight against the government at the Centre and its "anti-people" policies.
"The Indian National Congress will resurrect itself under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and fight against the destructive policies of Narendra Modi. Kerala will give the Congress party, the strength to organise massive protests against the Modi government," he added.
The results will be out on May 2.
