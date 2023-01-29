Tripura polls: BJP releases list of star campaigners including PM Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a list of 40 star campaigners for the election including stalwarts like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, president JP Nadda, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The list also includes Assam Chief Minister Hemant Biswa Sarma, Yuva Morcha President Tejashwi Surya, movie stars Mithun Chakraborty, Manoj Tiwari, Hema Malini, and Locket Chatterjee.

announced its 54 candidates for the Assembly election on Saturday. Voting for 60 assembly seats is to be held on February 16.

On Saturday, and Congress announced their candidates for the assembly polls with the state set for a multi-cornered contest in the February 16 election for 60 seats in the state assembly.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party released two lists of 48 and six candidates, Congress declared 17 candidates. BJP and IPFT also announced that their alliance will continue. IPFT will contest five seats.

