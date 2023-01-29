JUST IN
BJP releases list of 54 candidates for Tripura Assembly elections on Feb 16
Tripura polls: BJP releases list of star campaigners including PM Modi

BJP announced its 54 candidates for the Tripura Assembly election on Saturday. Voting for 60 assembly seats is to be held on February 16

ANI 

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a roadshow | PTI photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a list of 40 star campaigners for the Tripura election including stalwarts like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The list also includes Assam Chief Minister Hemant Biswa Sarma, Yuva Morcha President Tejashwi Surya, movie stars Mithun Chakraborty, Manoj Tiwari, Hema Malini, and Locket Chatterjee.

BJP announced its 54 candidates for the Tripura Assembly election on Saturday. Voting for 60 assembly seats is to be held on February 16.

On Saturday, BJP and Congress announced their candidates for the Tripura assembly polls with the state set for a multi-cornered contest in the February 16 election for 60 seats in the state assembly.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party released two lists of 48 and six candidates, Congress declared 17 candidates. BJP and IPFT also announced that their alliance will continue. IPFT will contest five seats.

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 07:51 IST

