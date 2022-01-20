UP polls: Bhim Army chief to contest against Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur

-
ALSO READ
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Election Commission to hold meet with poll observers on Friday
Assembly elections to be announced any time, but no decision on e-voting
ECI revokes actor Sonu Sood's appointment as Punjab's 'state icon'
-
Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad will contest the assembly elections from Gorakhpur against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath.
"Taking forward the ideology "Bahujan Hitay-Bahujan Sukhay" of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar ji and Matyavar Kanshi Ram Saheb, Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) declares Chandra Shekhar Aazad as its candidate from Gorakhpur (Urban) constituency," said Azad Samaj Party in a statement.
BJP has fielded Yogi Adityanath from his stronghold Gorakhpur, which elected him to Lok Sabha for five straight terms till 2017.
Earlier, ruling out an alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar 'Azad' criticised Akhilesh Yadav for eyeing 'Dalit vote bank', alleging that the former chief minister does not want Dalits in his party.
Notably, Akhilesh Yadav has stitched an alliance with several smaller parties to bolster the chances of SP returning to power in the upcoming state elections.
Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU