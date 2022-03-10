Uttar Pradesh Elections: BJP trio wins Noida, Dadri, Jewar seats again

-
BJP MLAs from Noida, Dadri and Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar district Thursday emerged victorious from their respective seats in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, according to official results.
Pankaj Singh won the Noida seat with a whopping margin of 1.81 lakh votes, while Tejpal Nagar recorded a victory with 1.38 lakh votes, the Election Commission website showed.
Dhirendra Singh won from the Jewar assembly seat with a victory margin of 56,315 votes, according to the result on the EC website.
All three assembly constituencies had gone to polls on February 10 during the first round of the seven-phase elections in the state.
