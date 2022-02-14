Uttarakhand records 59.5% turnout, Goa 77.9%, over 61% in UP's second phase

-
The final voting percentage for the second phase of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh on Monday was 61.06 per cent, while Uttarakhand and Goa, which had single-phase polling, recorded 59.51 per cent and 77.94 per cent, respectively.
As per the Election Commission data, North Goa registered 79.45 per cent while South Goa registered 76.92 per cent.
In Uttar Pradesh, where 55 seats across nine districts saw polling, the highest voting was in Saharanpur, at 67.52 per cent, and the lowest in Shahjahanpur at 55.20 per cent.
Amroha district registered 66.15 per cent, Bareilly 58.82 per cent, Bijnor 62.11 per cent, Badaun 56.83 per cent, Moradabad 64.56 per cent, Rampur 62.31 per cent, and Sambhal 56.88 per cent.
In Uttarakhand, the highest was in Haridwar 68.37 per cent and the lowest in Almora district at 50.65 per cent.
Bageshwar saw 57.83 per cent, Chamoli 59.28 per cent, Champawat 56.97 per cent, Dehradun 52.93 per cent, Nainital 63.12 per cent, Pauri Garhwal 51.93 per cent, Pithoragarh 57.49 per cent, Rudraprayag 60.36 per cent, Tehri Garhwal 52.66 per cent, Udham Singh Nagar 65.13 per cent and Uttarkashi district 65.55 per cent.
Uttarakhand is holding single phase polling for all its 70 Assembly seats, with a total of 82,66,644 voters deciding the fate of 632 candidates.
In Goa, as many as 11,56,464 voters decided the fate of 301 candidates for its 40 seats.
In Uttar Pradesh, nearly 2.02 crore voters will decide the fate of 586 contestants in 55 Assembly constituencies across the nine districts are: Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Badaun, Bareilly, and Shahjahanpur.
--IANS
niv/vd
