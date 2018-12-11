Will get clear majority, and take along willing parties, candidates: Gehlot

The Congress is likely to go for a post-poll alliance in Rajasthan, where it is approaching towards a majority mark, former chief minister said on Tuesday.

A minimum 101 seats is needed to form a government in the House of 200 in the desert state, and as of now the Congress has won 16 seats while leading on 85, taking its probable tally to 101. The BJP has won nine seats and is leading on 63.

Gehlot indicated towards assembling an alliance by taking along willing parties and the candidates who have parted ways with the BJP.

The Congress has contested the assembly elections with a pre-poll alliance on a total of five seats -- Mundawar and Kushalgarh (with Loktantrik Janta Dal (LJD); Bharatpur and Malpura (with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD); and Bali (with NCP).

"The Congress will form the government. This is the mandate of public, which is in favour of the Congress party. We will get a clear majority and will also take along other parties or candidates who quit the BJP,"Gehlot told reporters as trends indicated a victory for his party.

Two independents have won the elections and 10 are leading, while the BSP has won three and is leading on as many. One candidate of other party has won and five are leading.

Sev of the independent candidates are Congress rebels and are likely to support the the party when it comes to government formation, a party leader said.

"The Congress is sure to form the government. The BSP will be the first choice for the post-poll alliance, if required. Besides, rebel candidates would also support the Congress government," another party leader said.

In 2008, the Congress had won 96 seats and the party formed the government led by with the support of six BSP lawmakers, who had defected to the Congress, and a few independents.