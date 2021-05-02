Counting of postal votes begins in Kerala; early trends show Left ahead

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Counting in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bengal, Assam begins
Bihar 10th result out on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Puja Kumari tops
Bihar Election result LIVE: Victory of development works , says PM Modi
JEE Main Result 2021: February result likely to be announced today
Kerala election results 2021 LIVE updates: Counting underway for 140 seats
-
Intial trends in Kerala show that of the 87 constituencies, the ruling Left leads in 50 seats, when counting of postal votes were taken up first at 8 a.m. on Sunday.
The Congress-led UDF leads in 36 and the BJP on one seat.
Looking back at previous elections, it's always the Left which has the edge when it comes to postal ballots.
Voting took place in the state on April 6 to elect 140 legislators to the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly.
The ruling Pinarayi Vijayan government has been touted to win the polls by all the exit polls, which have been dismissed by the Congress-led Opposition.
While hitherto the average number of postal ballots in a constituency stood around 500, this time in some constituencies, it has gone up to as high as 4,000 votes because voters aged above 80 were allowed this facility and this time there were more number of election officials.
Moreover this time one will have to wait for almost 30 minutes to know the latest updates as the practice of providing live updates on the website of the Chief Electoral officer is not there this time and hence the results will only be available manually when the concerned official at the respective counting centre comes out with their half hourly report.
--IANS
sg/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU