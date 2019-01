24th Critics' Choice: Christian Bale wins for Vice, Alfonso Cuaron for Roma

BEST PICTURE- Roma

BEST ACTOR- CHRISTIAN BALE FOR VICE

2 / 10 Christian Bale accepts the award for Best Actor





BEST ACTRESS- for A Star Is Born and Glenn Close for The Wife (tie)

3 / 10 and pose backstage with their Best Actress awards





BEST DIRECTOR- FOR ROMA

4 / 10 Director speaks after winning the award for Best Picture





BEST ANIMATED FEATURE- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

BEST ACTION MOVIE- Mission: Impossible - Fallout

6 / 10 Mission Impossible - Fallout Cast at the Screening





BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM- Roma

7 / 10 Alfonso Cuaron





BEST COMEDY- Crazy Rich Asians

8 / 10 Cast and crew of Crazy Rich Asians





BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE- A Quiet Place

BEST SONG- Shallow from A Star Is Born