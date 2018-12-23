Johnny Depp officially dropped from Pirates Of The Caribbean series

has been officially dropped from the "Pirates Of The Caribbean" series.

A producer said Depp will stop playing after 14 years at the helm so the movies can have a reboot.

"We want to bring in a new and vitality," Disney's told The

"I love the (Pirates) movies, but part of the reason and Rhett are so interesting is that we want to give it a kick in the pants. And that's what I've tasked them with."

has met with writing duo and Wernick to pen the script for a reboot following their success with the "Deadpool" superhero franchise, reports thesun.co.uk.

Depp's last "Pirates of the Caribbean" was "Dead Men Tell No Tales" in 2017, which was the lowest performing of the five films.

In October, appeared to confirm the news of Johnny's exit on DailyMail TV and revealed they will be reworking the entire franchise.

Speaking about his exit, Beattie said: "I think he's had a great run. Obviously, he's made that character his own and it's become the character he's most famous for now.

"And kids all over the world love him as that character so I think it's been great for him, it's been great for us, so I'm just very, very happy about it."

He added: "I think will be his legacy. It's the only character he's played five times, it's the character he dresses up in to visit children in hospitals, it's what he'll be remembered for.

"Before came along, (Depp) was considered this kind of quirky, independent that made these really cool little films but he was by no means a movie star and a lot of people thought we were crazy for casting him at the time.

"Because he wasn't a proven commodity; you know, a big movie star. And we were making a big movie and we were putting this quirky, independent in the middle of it and people thought we were crazy."