'Roma' and 'The Favourite' lead Oscar nominations with 10 nods each

Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron's semi-autobiographical black-and-white drama, "Roma", and Yorgos Lanthimos' dark comedy, "The Favourite", have topped nominations with 10 nods each.

"Roma", Cuaron's memoir of childhood set in 1970s Mexico City, scored nominations in best picture, best (Cuaron), best (Yalitza Aparicio), best supporting (Marina De Tavira), best foreign language film, cinematography (Cuaron), original screenplay, sound mixing, sound editing and production design categories.

The film has also created history by becoming the first project to get nominated in the best picture category where it will compete with "Black Panther", "The Favourite", "Vice", "Green Book", "A Star Is Born", "BlacKkKlansman" and "Bohemian Rhapsody".

"Black Panther", the Marvel blockbuster, became the first superhero film to be nominated in the best picture category.

Curaon, who has previously won the Best for his space-survival drama "Gravity", will be vying for his He will go up against Spike Lee, ("BlacKkKlansman"), Pawel Pawlikowski, ("Cold War"), Yorgos Lanthimos, ("The Favourite") and McKay, ("Vice").

Lanthimos' "The Favourite", which revolves around 18th century British monarch Anne, has bagged nominations in best (Olivia Colman), best supporting actress ( and Rachel Weisz), original screenplay, costume design, film editing, production design and cinematography categories, apart from best picture and best nods.

For the Best Actress trophy, Colman is pitted against (The Wife), ("A Star Is Born"), Melissa McCarthy ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?") and Aparicio for "Roma".

The two are closely followed by McKay's political satire "Vice" and Bradley Cooper's directorial debut "A Star Is Born" with eight nominations each.

Starring as former US Dick Cheney, "Vice" will be competing in the categories -- best director, best actor, best picture, best supporting actress (Amy Adams), best supporting (Sam Rockwell), original screenplay, film editing and makeup and hairstyling.

Bale, who previously won best supporting in 2011 for "The Fighter" has received his nomination. He faces a tough challenge from Cooper ("A Star Is Born"), Rami Malek ("Bohemian Rhapsody"), Viggo Mortensen ("Green Book") and William Dafoe ("At Eternity's Gate").

The eight nods, which "A Star Is Born" has received, also includes best adapted screenplay, original song, cinematography, best supporting (Sam Elliot) and sound mixing.

In the best supporting actress category, Adams is nominated alongside ("Roma"), Regina ("If Beale Street Could Talk") and Stone and Weisz for "The Favourite".

Rockwell, who has been nominated in the best supporting actor category for the second consecutive year, will face off against Mahershala Ali ("Green Book), ("BlacKkKlansman), Elliott ("A Star Is Born") and Richard E Grant ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?").

Both Rockwell and Ali have previously won Oscars for their supporting act in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" (2018) and "Moonlight" (2017) respectively.

Cuaron, who has led the award season with "Roma", will face a stiff challenge from Poland's "Cold War" in the Best Foreign Language Film category. Other nominated in the section are "Shoplifters" (Japan), "Capernaum" (Lebanon) and "Never Look Away" (Germany).

The Best Animated Film category is once again dominated by and with "The Incredibles 2" and "Ralph Breaks the Internet". Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs", Sony's Golden Globe-winner "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and Japanese "Mirai" are also competing for the trophy.

India-set short film "Period. End of Sentence" produced by Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, has also received an Oscar nod in the Documentary Short Subject category.

For the Original Song Oscars, Gaga is the with "Shallow". "Black Panther's" "All the Stars" is also nominated in the category.

In the Original Score section, "Black Panther" is nominated alongside "BlacKkKlansman", "If Beale Street Could Talk", "Isle of Dogs" and "Mary Poppins Returns".

nominations were announced on Tuesday by And

will be held on February 25. No host has been decided for the ceremony yet, after stepped down following a controversy over his old homophobic tweets.