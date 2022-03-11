Bank loans rose 7.9% YoY in two weeks to Feb 25, deposits up 8.6%: RBI

JUST IN

March 11 
March 11 (Reuters) - Indian banks' loans rose 7.9% in the two weeks to Feb. 25 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 8.6%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 820.47 billion rupees ($10.74 billion) to 116.27 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Feb. 25.

Non-food credit rose 918.03 billion rupees to 115.59 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 97.56 billion rupees to 682.24 billion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 892.97 billion rupees to 162.17 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Feb. 25.

First Published: Fri, March 11 2022. 17:52 IST

