JUST IN
RBI makes changes in NEFT, RTGS for daily reporting of foreign remittances
Liquidity likely to veer towards neutral after three years of surplus
HDFC Bank goes live on 'Rupay Credit on UPI' feature for customers
Foreign trade in rupee no great shakes despite surge in vostro accounts
Several banks open special vostro accounts for overseas trade in rupee
Indian lender HDFC's biggest-ever bond issue to see strong demand: Bankers
SBI raises MCLR by 10 bps; increases deposit rates in some buckets
SBI loans to get costlier as bank hikes key lending rate; Details here
Kotak Bank arm raises $590 mn fund for data centre investments in India
Bankers see rise in LRS remittances before new TCS rate kicks in
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Monetary policy stance must remain disinflationary, says RBI report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Bankers highly optimistic about credit demand across sectors: RBI survey

Bankers are "highly optimistic" about credit demand across all the main sectors in the short term, a RBI survey of lenders said on Friday

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | Indian banking sector | Finance Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Bankers are "highly optimistic" about credit demand across all the main sectors in the short term, a RBI survey of lenders said on Friday.

After sagging for the last two years, the non-food credit growth has been hovering above 15 per cent in FY23.

"We observe that bankers are highly optimistic of credit demand across all the main sectors in the coming quarters, viz., Q4:2022-23 to Q2:2023-24," a paper based on the survey released in the February bulletin of the RBI said.

The Bank Lending Survey provides sentiments of banks on loan demand, loan terms, and their outlook in the near term across major sectors. It captures senior loan officers' expectations on future credit demand along with adjustments in its terms and conditions and also seeks feedback on prevailing credit market conditions.

The current survey covers a panel of top 30 scheduled commercial banks (SCBs), which account for more than 90 per cent of the total outstanding, it said.

The paper said bankers' sentiments on lending in terms of assessment of credit conditions quickly improved after the adverse reaction witnessed during April-June 2020 and April-June 2021 due to the first and the second waves of the Covid pandemic, respectively.

The rebound in assessment was faster in the case of retail/personal loans, it said, adding that these were the sectors for which outlook was severely hit during both the waves of the pandemic.

The survey pointed out that banks' sentiments were also observed to be in sync with the SCBs' actual credit growth.

"It is observed that bankers tend to be more optimistic in terms of two- and three-quarter ahead expectations and the one quarter ahead expectations were able to capture the actual credit growth more closely," it said.

Expectations on terms and conditions for loans also point to easing in successive quarters, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 21:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.