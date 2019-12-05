Can't cut rates mechanically every time: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

After the fifth bi-monthly monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor SHAKTIKANTA DAS spoke to the media on the rate cut, transmission of interest rates, the non-banking financial sector, and the technical glitch at one of India’s top banks.

Edited excerpts: Why didn’t you cut rates if you are expecting inflation to fall and range between 3.8 per cent and 4 per cent by July? What will you look for in the Budget and what will make you cut rates in February? There is a case of looking through the current spike in headline ...