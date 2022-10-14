Forex reserves rise to $532.87 bn for the first time in over two months

-
ALSO READ
Forex reserves down $3.271 bn to $600.423 bn, says RBI data
Top headlines: Indian forex reserves, Kharif rice production, and more
TMSEp211: SpiceJet, Reliance Retail, estimated IT earnings, forex reserve
What are forex reserves and why are they important?
Forex reserves up by $3.8 bn to $601.3bn as Foreign Currency Assets rise
-
India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $532.87 billion in the week through Oct. 7, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.
The country's reserves rose by $204 million from the previous week, the first increase since the week ended July 29.
They were $532.66 billion at the end of the previous week ended Sept. 30.
The rupee settled at 82.35 on Friday, having touched another record low of 82.68 on Monday after which the RBI likely intervened on multiple days to fall, as per traders.
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Mumbai; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 18:20 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU