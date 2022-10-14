JUST IN
Rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar in opening trade
RBI asks banks to stop building positions in offshore market: Report
Rupee tumbles 14 paise to close at 82.35 as US dollar strengthens
Dollar at 24-year top on yen after US yields jump; sterling choppy
Rupee depreciates 14 paise to 82.35 against US dollar in early trade
RBI likely sold dollars, received forwards to stem rupee's drop: Report
Rupee depreciates 1 paisa to 82.41 against US dollar in early trade
RBI interventions, corporate flows pull rupee back from new low against USD
Rupee falls 4 paise to close at new low of 82.34 against US dollar
RBI sells dollars as rupee hits record low on US rate hike woes: Report
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
Shriram Group likely to submit EoI for privatisation of IDBI Bank
Business Standard

Rupee tumbles 5 paise to 82.29 against US dollar in opening trade

The rupee after opening on a positive note, pared the gains and slipped 5 paise to 82.29 against the US dollar amid high volatility in early trade on Friday

Topics
Indian rupee | Rupee | US Dollar

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Indian rupee
Photo: Bloomberg

The rupee after opening on a positive note, pared the gains and slipped 5 paise to 82.29 against the US dollar amid high volatility in early trade on Friday.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.26 against the dollar, then touched 82.12, registering a gain of 12 paise over its previous close. In initial trade, the rupee also touched 82.29 against the American currency.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 82.24 against the greenback.

"Dollar strengthened immediately post the CPI print but saw a massive reversal on short covering in majors," IFA Global Research Academy said in a research note, adding the US headline September CPI came in higher than expected at 8.2 per cent year-on-year (0.4 per cent MoM) against 8.1 per cent yoy (0.2 per cent month-on-month).

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.08 per cent to 112.27.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.13 per cent to USD 94.45 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 972.8 points or 1.70 per cent to 58,208.13, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 273.80 points or 1.61 per cent to 17,288.15.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,636.43 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian rupee

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 11:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.