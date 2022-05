MPC members argued for front-loading rate hikes in view of inflation

This was the first repo rate hike in four years, and an inter-meeting hike in more than a decade. External member Jayanth Varma clarified that MPC meetings outside the annual calendar are at the sole discretion of ...

Most members of the monetary policy committee (MPC) argued for front-loading interest rate hikes in view of rapidly rising inflation during the off-cycle monetary policy review earlier this month — the minutes of the meeting published on Wednesday showed. In early May, the rate setting committee met unscheduled and unanimously decided to hike the repo rate by 40 bps.

