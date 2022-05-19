MPC members argued for front-loading rate hikes in view of inflation

Most members of the monetary policy committee (MPC) argued for front-loading interest rate hikes in view of rapidly rising inflation during the off-cycle monetary policy review earlier this month — the minutes of the meeting published on Wednesday showed. In early May, the rate setting committee met unscheduled and unanimously decided to hike the repo rate by 40 bps.

This was the first repo rate hike in four years, and an inter-meeting hike in more than a decade. External member Jayanth Varma clarified that MPC meetings outside the annual calendar are at the sole discretion of ...