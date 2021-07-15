Next purchase of G-secs worth Rs 20,000 cr under G-SAP 2.0 on July 22: RBI

-
The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said the next purchase of government securities for an aggregate amount of Rs 20,000 crore under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 2.0) will be conducted on July 22.
On June 4, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had announced that the central bank will conduct the open market purchase of government securities of Rs 1.2 lakh crore under the G-SAP 2.0 in the second quarter of 2021-22 to support the market.
On July 22, the RBI will purchase four government securities of different maturities through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method.
The central bank said it reserves the right to decide on the quantum of purchase of individual securities, and purchase marginally higher/lower than the aggregate amount due to rounding-off.
The result of the auctions will be announced on the same day, it added.
The first purchase under G-SAP 2.0 aggregating to Rs 20,000 crore was conducted on July 8.
The RBI had conducted an open market purchase of government securities of Rs 1 lakh crore under the G-SAP 1.0 in the first quarter of 2021-22.
