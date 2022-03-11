JUST IN

Rupee gains against the dollar for the third consecutive session
Rupee rebounds 44 paise to 76.56 against dollar as oil prices retreat
Rupee advances 22 paise to 76.78 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee inches 5 paise higher; bond yield tests 6.9%
RBI's dollar-rupee sell-swap auction sees three times more bids
Rupee plummets 76 paise to 76.93/USD as oil soars amid Ukraine crisis
Rupee sinks to record low with stocks as Ukraine crisis boosts oil
Inflationary fears: Rupee hits record low at over 77 against Dollar
Rupee slumps 49 paise to 75.82 against US dollar in early trade
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Rupee cuts losses after RBI intervention
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

50% customers ready to switch banks in next 12 months: Bain & Company

Business Standard

Rupee advances 16 paise to 76.27 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee advanced 16 paise to 76.27 against the US dollar in the opening trade on Friday, supported by positive domestic equities and a pullback in crude oil prices.

Topics
Rupee | US Dollar | Rupee vs dollar

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 
rupee
Photo: Bloomberg

The rupee advanced 16 paise to 76.27 against the US dollar in the opening trade on Friday, supported by positive domestic equities and a pullback in crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 76.34 against the US dollar, then gained momentum and touched 76.27, registering a gain of 16 paise from the previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee had appreciated by 19 paise to close at 76.43 against the US dollar.

The BJP on Thursday stormed back to power in Uttar Pradesh, and also retained Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, while Arvind Kejriwal's AAP scripted a stellar victory in Punjab, winning a three-fourth majority.

According to market experts, the outcome of these state elections will provide policy continuity and stability, which is important for the market.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.03 per cent to 98.48.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.13 per cent to USD 109.19 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 184.13 points or 0.33 per cent higher at 55,648.52, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 41.75 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 16,636.65.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,981.15 crore, as per stock exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Rupee

First Published: Fri, March 11 2022. 11:11 IST

`
.