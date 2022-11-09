JUST IN
Forex cover for imports may fall to lowest this year under Modi govt
Rupee closes at 81.90 against dollar amid sustained foreign fund inflows
Rupee surges 48 paise to close at 81.92 per dollar, highest in a month
Forex reserves jump likely fuelled by revaluation, forward book changes
Rupee up 23 paise to 82.12 against US dollar in early trade as crude eases
Rupee closes at 82.35 against dollar on persistent foreign fund inflows
Rupee logs best single-day gain since September 30 on strong FPI flows
India's foreign exchange reserves jump $6.5 billion to $531 billion
Forex reserves post biggest weekly gain in more than a year: RBI data
Rupee appreciates by 47 paise to close at 82.41 against US dollar
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
Bank of Maharashtra raises one-year MCLR by 10 bps for select tenor loans
Business Standard

Rupee closes at 81.47 against US dollar amid fall in crude oil prices

Some market participants suggest a strong chance of Republicans winning a House majority and a tight race for Senate control

Topics
Rupee | Rupee vs dollar

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Indian rupee
Photo: Bloomberg

The rupee appreciated by 45 paise to close at 81.47 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday amid fall in crude oil prices, dollar weakness and sustained foreign fund inflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 81.43, and witnessed an intra-day high of Rs 81.23 and low of Rs 81.62 during the session.

The local unit finally settled at 81.47 against the American currency, registering a rise of 45 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 81.92 against the US dollar. The forex market was closed on Tuesday on account of 'Gurunanak Jayanti'.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.18 per cent to 109.83.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.64 per cent to USD 94.75 per barrel.

"Rupee continued to gain strength as the broader dollar witnessed selling pressure at higher levels. The greenback continued to remain weighed down also ahead of the US mid-term elections results," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex and Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Some market participants suggest a strong chance of Republicans winning a House majority and a tight race for Senate control.

"We expect the USD-INR (Spot) to trade sideways and quote in the range of 81.30 and 81.80," Somaiya said.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 151.60 points or 0.25 per cent to end at 61,033.55, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 45.80 points or 0.25 per cent to 18,157.00.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,948.51 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rupee

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 16:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.