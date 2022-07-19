JUST IN

With rupee at 80, how to tackle cost of studying and travelling abroad
Rupee falls past 80 against US dollar, recovers as exporters sell greenback
Rupee at 80 to the dollar: Forex deficit to hurt India Inc's margins
Rupee at 80: How top Indian companies hedged themselves for dollar
Rupee at 80 to the dollar: IT services and tech industry to get a leg up
Rupee at 80: Textiles, gems & jewellery upbeat, but gains may not sustain
Rupee at 80: Neutral impact for India's pharma industry, say experts
Rupee declines to record low of 80.01 to a dollar as foreign funds exit
Top headlines: India reports 2nd monkeypox case; rupee settles at 79.98/USD
Rupee settles at 79.98 against US dollar; briefly touches 80/USD mark
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

Rupee at 80: How have other currencies performed in the last six months

Business Standard

Rupee rises 6 paise to close at 79.92 against USD as equities turn positive

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened lower at 80.00 against the greenback and fell further to an intra-day low of 80.05.

Topics
Rupee | US Dollar | Equities

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 
Rupee, rupee vs dollar
On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 246.47 points or 0.45 per cent higher at 54,767.62, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 62.05 points or 0.38 per cent to 16,340.55.

The rupee recovered from its all-time low of 80.05 to close 6 paise higher at 79.92 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking its regional peers and a positive trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened lower at 80.00 against the greenback and fell further to an intra-day low of 80.05.

The local unit recouped losses later and settled at 79.92 (provisional), registering a rise of 6 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee for the first time declined to the low level of 80 against the US dollar in intra-day spot trading before ending the session 16 paise lower at 79.98 amid a surge in crude oil prices and unrelenting foreign fund outflows.

"The Indian rupee broke the level of 80 after many days' failed efforts by the dollar bulls amid higher crude oil prices. However, the central bank's intervention and stronger regional currencies and equities supported the rupee to erase early morning losses," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Parmar further said the near-term consolidation in the rupee is likely along with the dollar index ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of Japan policy meetings on Thursday.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 246.47 points or 0.45 per cent higher at 54,767.62, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 62.05 points or 0.38 per cent to 16,340.55.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.66 per cent at 106.66.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.40 per cent to USD 105.84 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Monday as they purchased shares worth Rs 156.08 crore, as per stock exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Rupee

First Published: Tue, July 19 2022. 16:18 IST

`
.