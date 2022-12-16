JUST IN
Business Standard

Rupee slips 4 paise against US dollar in line with domestic equities

The rupee depreciated 4 paise to 82.80 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday due to losses in domestic equities and risk aversion in global markets.

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

rupee, cash, indian rupee, currency
Photo: Bloomberg

However, a weak greenback overseas supported the domestic currency and restricted the decline, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 82.84 against the dollar, then gained some ground to quote at 82.80, registering a fall of 4 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session on Thursday, the rupee settled 27 paise lower at 82.76 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.28 per cent to 104.27.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.59 per cent to USD 81.69 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 293.36 points or 0.47 per cent lower at 61,505.67. The broader NSE Nifty fell 77.85 points or 0.42 per cent to 18,337.05.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net sellers in capital markets on Thursday as they offloaded shares

worth Rs 710.74 crore, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 10:07 IST

