JUST IN
Rupee closes at 82.37 against dollar amid firm trend in domestic equities
Rupee gains 33 paise to 82.33 against US dollar in early trade today
Forex reserves up by $44 mn to $562.85 bn on rise in RBI gold reserves
Rupee closes at 82.71 against dollar amid muted trend in domestic equities
Rupee, worst emerging Asia currency of 2022, likely to fall further
Rupee rises 15 paise to 82.47 against US dollar in early trading
Rupee gains on corporate investments, cheaper global oil prices
Rupee gains 32 paise, closes at 82.50 against dollar on weaker greenback
Rupee gains 9 paise to 82.73 against US dollar as crude prices ease
Government bond yields little changed as traders await fresh triggers
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
Indian Overseas Bank hikes term deposit interest rates up to 45 bps
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Rupee up 18 paise to 82.17 against dollar in early trade as oil prices ease

Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows and a weak trend in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments and restricted the appreciation bias

Topics
Rupee | Oil Prices | Forex

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Indian rupee

The rupee rose 18 paise to 82.17 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday on easing crude oil prices.

Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows and a weak trend in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments and restricted the appreciation bias.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.20 against the dollar, then gained ground to touch 82.17, registering a rise of 18 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee settled at 82.35 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.21 per cent to 103.21.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.49 per cent to USD 79.26 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 353.74 points or 0.58 per cent lower at 60,393.57 points. The broader NSE Nifty fell 82.55 points or 0.46 per cent to 18,018.65 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 203.13 crore, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rupee

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 10:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.