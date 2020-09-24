Amid Covid, work from home hurting back and neck; people seek medical help

-
ALSO READ
Pune coronaviurs update: District records 3,433 new cases; 56 more die
Pune coronavirus update: District records 4,273 cases, nears 200,000-mark
Pune coronavirus update: 1,134 new Covid-19 cases, 29 deaths reported
Pune coronavirus update: District records 2,481 Covid cases; 79 more die
Coronavirus update: Pune reports highest single-day spike of 1,251 cases
-
With work from home becoming the
new normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have started complaining of neck pain and backache while working for long hours and are seeking help from physiotherapists.
Health experts say this is due to improper sitting postures and people need to follow good ergonomics and working habits at home.
Employees of several corporate firms and industrial bodies have been working from home for nearly six months now since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.
"Initially, work from home system brought cheers among employees. But, due to long working hours and improper sitting postures, many have started complaining of neck pain, backache and other issues," Dr Apurv Shimpi, head of the community physiotherapy department in Pune's Sancheti Hospital told PTI.
He said the National Institute of Personnel Management's (NIPM) Pune Chapter, a body of HR professionals here in Maharashtra, approached the hospital to conduct physiotherapy sessions for their associate members.
"Over 700 people took part in the recent session where they were given tips on work from home ergonomics," he said.
"Our physiotherapists explained about the wrong postures and positions adopted by employees while working from home. We gave them tips like raising the height of laptop screen to eye-level, use of pillows, taking frequent breaks and doing exercises for relaxing the mind and eyes," he said.
NIPM Pune Chapter's Chairman Dr (Capt) C M Chitale said many professionals have been complaining of spinal cord- related issues.
"During the webinar, physiotherapists gave participants several ergonomic tips and explained the ideal work postures to avoid backache and other health-related issues," he said.
Narendra Patil, HR head of Pune-based Kalyani Maxion Wheels Pvt Ltd, said though their firm is into manufacturing, several employees are currently working from home and have been complaining of backache and neck pain.
"We asked our employees to take part in the physiotherapy session organised by NIPM and it turned out to be beneficial for them," he said.
Anita Perla, senior manager (human resource) at KSH Distriparks here, said she attended a webinar on physiotherapy arranged by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture.
"Working from home is very different from working in an office. Infrastructure in the office is set up to support working conditions, but its not possible in a work from home set up. Hence, such sessions are important," she said.
Dr Sourabh Sane, a physiotherapist with city-based fitness startup HealYos, said they are teaching people how to set up a proper work station at home.
"We guide them on what should be the ideal height of the laptop and their work screen. The table-chair arrangement should be such that the computer screen should be at the eye- level," he said.
"Keeping a hard pillow on the chair for back support and simple stretching exercises also help people who have a sedentary working style for long hours," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor