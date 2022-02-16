Afghans stage protest against Biden's decision on frozen assets

-
ALSO READ
Taliban takeover: Afghanistan women stitch future with vivid past
United Nations seeks $606 million for Afghanistan after Taliban takeover
Pakistan runs its first commercial flight to Kabul since Taliban takeover
Taliban takeover: UK to take 5,000 Afghan refugees, 5K evacuated & more
RBI's rules on online transactions mean for consumers and merchants
-
A number of Afghans, including businessmen and money exchangers, held protests in Kabul and other parts of the country against the Biden administration's decision to divert a part of the frozen assets from the Afghan central bank to the families of 9/11 victims.
Terming the decision as "illegal and unfair", the protesters urged the US to release all of Afghanistan's frozen assets. They also called on the World Bank and the UN to reconsider the US' decision on the assets of the Afghan people.
"No one has the right to use this money or give it to anyone else," Mohammad Younes Momand, head of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) was quoted as saying by Afghanistan based Tolo news.
"It's a completely unfair act to take the compensation from the Afghan money and give it to the victims of 9/11," said Hajj Mir Afghan Safi, head of the Sarai Shahzada money changers union.
The protesters have threatened that if the US does not change its decision they will escalate the protest.
"This is the money of the Afghan people, which includes a lot of capital of Afghan traders. Our protest is over Biden's decision," said Abdul Rahman Zirak, a spokesman of the Sarai Shahzada money changers' union.
Similarly, Abdul Rahman Hudawal, head of the Nangarhar Money Exchangers' Union, said, "Biden's decision is unfair, this is the money of the Afghan people, and the United States cannot give it to others."
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU