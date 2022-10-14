Brazil court fines Apple $19 mn for not including chargers with iPhones

A court in has fined nearly $19 million for not selling iPhones with a charging socket unit, saying it must provide chargers with its iPhones in the country.

has said it will appeal the decision.

According to Barron's, the judge called the non-inclusion of chargers in phone purchases an "abusive practice" that "requires consumers to purchase a second product in order for the first to work."

The tech giant stopped giving power adapters with its iPhones in 2020 with 12, citing environmental concerns.

The company now only gives charging cable with new iPhones.

According to Apple, not bundling chargers with iPhones will save 861,000 tonnes of copper, zinc and tin.

However, the Brazilian Ministry of Justice told that it can help the environment by allowing USB-C support in its devices.

"It is evident that, under the justification of a 'green initiative,' the defendant imposes on the consumer a required purchase of charger adaptors that were previously supplied along with the product," said the court's ruling.

Tech giant Apple might bring USB-C port to AirPods and Mac accessories by 2024.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the company might introduce USB-C to its newest AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods by the year 2024, while Mac accessories like the Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad may convert to USB-C as soon as the next year.

"It's a safe bet that those accessories will move to USB-C in their next incarnation", Gurman was quoted as saying in a recent report.

As the European Union moves to mandate USB-C charging on new smartphones, tablets, and headphones introduced in the territory in late 2024, there has been a rumoured shift away from Lightning ports.

