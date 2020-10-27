China's 1st indigenous aircraft carrier to be combat-ready by 2020: Report

-
ALSO READ
In warning to US, China fires 'aircraft-carrier killer' missiles
China fires 'carrier killer' missile in disputed South China Sea: Report
US-China investment flows slide to 9-yr-low as bilateral tensions escalate
Navy Chief reviews combat readiness, makes an address from INS Vikramaditya
Covid-19 delays delivery of first indigenous aircraft carrier by 6 months
-
China's first domestically-built aircraft carrier Shandong has completed regular testing and training missions at sea and is expected to be combat-ready by this year-end, state-run media here reported on Tuesday.
Chinese aircraft carriers Liaoning and Shandong have recently completed routine training and sea trials, the Chinese military said last month.
Liaoning, a refit of the Soviet-era ship, was commissioned in 2012, while Shandong was commissioned into the PLA Navy in December last year.
Official media reports say China plans to have six aircraft carriers.
Shandong focused on actual combat after serving in the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy for 10 months, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Tuesday.
The testing and training included aviation support, damage control and emergency response, the CCTV reported, quoting the ship commander Senior Captain Lai Yijun.
The exercises focused on actual combat and have effectively tested the performance of the weapons on the ship. The testing and training show that the carrier's core performance improved, Lai said.
Shandong is China's second aircraft carrier. It is also the country's first domestically built aircraft carrier.
As Shandong has just served for less than a year, it is still undergoing basic training to test the performance of its equipment and enhance research on the operations and training of the ship, Zhang Junshe, a senior research fellow at the PLA Naval Military Studies Research Institute, told the state-run Global Times on Tuesday.
In the future, the ship will conduct more exercises on coordination with aircraft and ships, as well as coordination with other carrier strike group, Zhang said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU